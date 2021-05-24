Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 182,257 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,257 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $39,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.39. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,949. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

