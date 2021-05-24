Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 49,892 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $37,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 475,479 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

