Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $67,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.70.

Shares of HD traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $316.72. The stock had a trading volume of 136,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.