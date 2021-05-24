Canaccord Genuity Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$40.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of C$491.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.79. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$14.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.91.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

