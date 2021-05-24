Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Canaccord Genuity restated their sell rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.21.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth $19,944,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.