Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.58

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.58 and last traded at $112.57, with a volume of 319385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.25.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 102,218 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $339,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

