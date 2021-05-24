Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Danaher by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $253.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

