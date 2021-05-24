Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

