Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

