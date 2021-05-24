Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,663 shares during the quarter. Quidel comprises approximately 1.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $35,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock worth $2,122,723. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $115.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.31. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

