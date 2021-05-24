Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 27,138 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $47,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in FedEx by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $310.00 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $273.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

