Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.34. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock valued at $14,010,724. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

