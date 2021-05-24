Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $274,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at $1,755,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

