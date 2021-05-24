Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 388,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,865. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 904,897 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.