Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $18,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CRS opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.24. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

