Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.59 and last traded at $47.66. Approximately 15,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,072,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -162.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.