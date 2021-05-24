CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $13.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CTT opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $590.76 million, a PE ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

