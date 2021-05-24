CBDAO (BREE) Reaches Market Cap of $111,256.32

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $111,256.32 and $79,589.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00996526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.61 or 0.10517325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00085570 BTC.

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

