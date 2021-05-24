Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $164.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.42. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

