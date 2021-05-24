Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 127,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

CNC opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $73.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

