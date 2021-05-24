Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 10th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CGAU opened at $8.17 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

