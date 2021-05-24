Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:CEG traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.31 ($0.00). 53,293,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

About Challenger Energy Group

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

