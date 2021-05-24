ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,705 shares of company stock valued at $888,179. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

