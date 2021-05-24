ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $616,335.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 148,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.19 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,454,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECOM. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

