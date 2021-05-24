Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 290,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chase makes up 2.1% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chase were worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chase by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chase by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chase by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCF traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.18. 221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,933. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31.

In other news, Director Chad A. Mcdaniel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $35,766.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,884.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $507,872. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

