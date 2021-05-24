Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider David Rimmington Sells 31,795 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

LON CSN opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Monday. Chesnara plc has a one year low of GBX 255 ($3.33) and a one year high of GBX 325.50 ($4.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 279.99. The company has a market capitalization of £418.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a current ratio of 13.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.54%.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

