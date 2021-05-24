Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.