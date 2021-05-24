Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.59 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

