Choate Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 149,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,631. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39.

