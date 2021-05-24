Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

