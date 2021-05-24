Choate Investment Advisors Has $5.71 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 680,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,064,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

