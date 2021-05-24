Choate Investment Advisors Sells 460 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,159,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,944. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

