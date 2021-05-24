Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Insiders have sold a total of 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333 in the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.79. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

