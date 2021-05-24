Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 463,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,976,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $211.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.10. The firm has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.