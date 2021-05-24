Cibc World Markets Corp Has $61.46 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $61,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,202,604,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $222.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.83. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.16%. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $173,407.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

