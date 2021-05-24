Cibc World Markets Corp Has $68.85 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112,089 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $68,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,028,747.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.90.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $580.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

