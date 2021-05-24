Cibc World Markets Corp Has $68.85 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112,089 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $68,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $580.88 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

