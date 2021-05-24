Cibc World Markets Corp Has $88.67 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148,527 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $88,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $250.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

