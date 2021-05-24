Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 34,527 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,527 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Management worth $48,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after purchasing an additional 523,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after purchasing an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $140.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

