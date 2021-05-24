Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 36,193 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,193 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,562,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

NYSE VLO opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.