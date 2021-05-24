Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 53,481 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,481 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.4% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $226,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $128.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

