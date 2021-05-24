Cigna (NYSE:CI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $262.24 on Monday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,023,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $288,753,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.