Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $15.01. Cincinnati Bell shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $784.18 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

