Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $62.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $67.80 million. Clarus reported sales of $30.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $297.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $320.60 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 8,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,990. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.