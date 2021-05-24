Clarus Group Inc. Has $228,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.