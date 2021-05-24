Clarus Group Inc. Invests $113,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

DE opened at $359.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

