Clarus Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 288,980 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 530,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

