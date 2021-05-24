Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,000 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Shares of COP stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

