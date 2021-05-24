Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 50,000 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.61, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.37. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.