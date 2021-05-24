Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

BBN stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

